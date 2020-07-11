A private burial for retired Sgt. Maj. Melvin Fox, 89, will be held on July 15.
Mr. Fox died July 10, 2020, in Harker Heights. He was born April 14, 1931, in Molelake, Wis.
Mr. Fox joined the Army in December 1948, serving 30 years in the Medical Corps. He served in two wars — Korea and Vietnam. Other overseas tours included Germany, a second tour in Korea, and Okinawa. He also served numerous stateside tours before retiring in 1978 at Fort Hood. He worked in Civil Service for 15 years as a Patient Assistance Representative at Darnall Army Community Hospital and retired a second time in 1994. His final tour of duty was travelling with his wife, golfing, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Fox received numerous decorations, medals, campaign ribbons, and citations during his career that included the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal-Silver with 4 Loops, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with 1 Silver Star and 1 Bronze Service Star, Korean Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, three Army Commendation Medals, Distinguished Unit Citation, Combat Medical Badge and Sharp Shooter Badge (M16).
Survivors include his daughter Debbie and her husband Ken Taylor of Harker Heights; a sister, Paulette Smith of Molelake, Wis.
Mr. Fox was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sally of 64 years, a daughter Brenda, and two sons, Robert and David.
He will be interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.