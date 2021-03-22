MENISE SASA

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.