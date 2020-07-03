Merdice Lutz

Funeral services for Merdice Ann Lutz, 85, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Lutz died June 30, 2020, in Copperas Cove. She was born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Port Arthur to Cecil Otis and Lela Mae McLain and was their only child.
Cecil was a senior accountant for Brown & Root and was stationed in England, where Merdice finished form school in 1952.
When back in the United States, Mert attended and graduated from business school in the Houston area and was a key punch operator for the New Jersey Turnpike.
On July 4, 1958, at a dear friend’s house, Mert was introduced to the love of her life, Earl Joseph “Joe” Lutz, and they married on Dec. 24 that same year.
Through their 59 years together, they had four lovely daughters, Donna (Brad) Spencer, Karen Sears, Joni (Carlos) DeLosSantos, and Bobi (Corey) Baker, along with four, greatly adored grandchildren, Bryan Kehn, Elizabeth Kehn, Alex (Halla) Baker and Joseph Baker.
Mert was generously involved with her children’s interests as a Girl Scout Leader at Fort Wolters military base, a lifetime PTA member and Room Mom at Fowler Elementary and a band booster parent/chaperone at Killeen and Ellison High Schools.
She also served as the nursery coordinator at Memorial Baptist Church; later, as the principal’s secretary at Memorial Baptist Christian School and finally, as a lunchroom secretary at Ellison High School.
Additionally, Mert was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, along with her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe, and on June 30, 2020, Mert went to Heaven to join him for that first date anniversary again.
Survivors include her daughters and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
