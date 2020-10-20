The funeral Mass for Merejilda Flores will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, with the burial following at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Flores died and was preceded in death by her biological parents Juanita and Mercedes Rosales, along with her adopted parents, Josefa Ramos and Juan Gonzales; her husband, Roman Flores; her three daughters Anna, Carmelita, Paula, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, six sons, and 138 grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A Rosary will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
