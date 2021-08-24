Mi’CHA’el Zanders

A memorial service for Mi’CHA’el Ricardonique Zanders, 30, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Christian Center in Killeen. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Ms. Zanders died Aug. 7, 2021, in Temple.
She was born May 8, 1991, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
