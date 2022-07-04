Graveside services for Michael A. Cornett, 67, of Killeen, will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Committal Services with full military honors will follow.
Mr. Cornett died June 30, 2022.
He served in the United States Army as a dental clinic administrator, United States Army recruiter and a tank driver for a combined 20 years. Upon retirement, he transitioned to civil service as an expanded function dental assistant for 23 years.
He was a Loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong fan of America’s team: The Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Kathryn Cornett; daughter, Janine Cornett of Houston, Texas; step-sons, Shawn Thayer of Ardmore, Oklahoma and Brandon Foster of Katy, Texas; brothers, Joe Cornett of Topeka, Kansas and Charlie Cornett of Colorado; sister, Lynne Parish of Jacksboro, Texas; seven step-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Tommie Merkell and son, Michael James Cornett.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org
A Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
