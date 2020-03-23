Funeral services for Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr., 32, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at the Killeen City Cemetery with Rev. Martin Joiner officating.
Services will be open to a limited number of family members.
Mr. Hackney died Mar. 15, 2020, in Temple. He was born Feb. 14, 1988, in South Bend, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
