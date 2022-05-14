Services for Michael Antonio DeGrazia, 59, of Killeen, are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. DeGrazia died May 8, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born May 2, 1963 in Lawton, Okla.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott and White Central Texas Foundation Vasicek Cancer Center at 2401 S. 31st St., MS-20-5103, Temple, TX 76508.
