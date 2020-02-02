Memorial services for Michael Curtis Baker, 25, were held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen with Pastor Doyle Oliver officiating.
Mr. Baker died Jan. 16, 2020, in Killeen. He was born April 2, 1994, in Houston.
Michael is survived by his mother, Retta Kasper; sister, Kristen Baker; and many friends.
