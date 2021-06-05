Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Michael Denison will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mr. Denison died on May 31, 2021.
Leave condolences at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
