A celebration of life for Michael Patrick Finn (Mike), 66, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at North Belton Cemetery in Belton. Mike’s friends are invited to attend. There will be time provided for you to share a story or joke or memory of Mike. Don’t hold back.
Masks will be required.
Military honors for Mike’s years in the Army will be rendered following the celebration of life.
Mr. Finn died July 5, 2020, after a short battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. He fought it to the last.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
