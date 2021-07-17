Michael Frazier Williams Jr. was born and died July 9, 2021, at Ascension Providence in Waco.
Survivors include his mother, Theina Sheppard; his father, Father Michael Frazier Williams; a brother, Devin Sheppard; and a sister Aiyanna Sheppard.
The child looked just like his father, and he will be forever missed by all.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
