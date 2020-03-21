Funeral services for Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, of Killeen, will be noon Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Internment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Hackney died March 15, 2020.
He was born Feb. 14, 1988.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
