A graveside funeral service with military honors for Michael Hubbard, 63, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen.
Mr. Hubbard died Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Crossett, Ark., to Elga and Pearl Hubbard.
Michael was a devoted son, loving father of two, a caring brother, and the “fun” uncle. He spent most of his childhood in Killeen and was a 1976 graduate of Killeen High School.
After graduating from high school, Michael joined the Air Force. Following his Air Force career, he moved to Austin, where he began a career as a computer technology sales representative.
Michael met and married Mary Hill of Dale, Texas. Michael experienced a variety of jobs, including being a small business owner for a time.
As a youngster, Michael excelled in sports. He played baseball, basketball, football, and participated in track and field events. Michael served as an athletic mentor to his nieces and nephews.
Michael was gifted in the area of articulation. He could hold conversations with those with Ivy League backgrounds and those with GED’s. He was no stranger to Wall Street types or Main Street types.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Elga Hubbard. He is survived by his mother, Pearl Hubbard, of Killeen; his former wife, Mary Hill Hubbard, of Lockhart; his son, Angelo Graham (La Tonya), of Harker Heights; his daughter, Brittney Harrison, of Georgia; his sisters, Jannett Hogan (Prince), of Copperas Cove, Rev. Beverly Connelly, of Waco, and Loretta Hubbard, of Wylie.
Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews. Michael also leaves behind, his life-long friends and caretakers, Genie James, Clarence Richardson, Dale Richardson, and family and friends too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Central Texas Veterans Homeless Project or The American Heart Association.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
