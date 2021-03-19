From The family of
Michael Hubbard
Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair. perhaps you sent a floral piece or plant if so we saw it there. Perhaps you prayed a silent prayer or came to pay a call. perhaps you spoke the kindest words as any friend could say perhaps you were not there at all just thought of us that day. perhaps you prepared some tasty dish. perhaps you rendered a service unseen near at hand or from afar. Whatever you did to console our hearts. Thank You and may God bless each of you.
Special thanks to Chisolms Family Furnal Home staff and the Texas state veteran cemetery staff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.