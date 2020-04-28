Services for retired 1st Sgt. Michael Joseph Hynes Sr., 81, of Copperas Cove, are pending and will be held at Grace Christian Center in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hynes died April 24, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Jan. 16, 1939, to Herbert Hynes Sr. and Veronica Hynes. He attended the South Bronx High School.
Mr. Hynes retired from the U.S. Army after serving 23 years. He received many accommodations and medals during the duration of his military career, including the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Purple Heart, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry , Meritorious Service Medal & Good Conduct Medal, to name a few. He served one tour in Vietnam.
Mr. Hynes married his wife, Juanita Brook, on Oct. 1, 1960, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Together they had three loving children.
Mr. Hynes was a loving father and grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and a devoted member of Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
Today, he is loved and missed dearly by his family, friends, and loved ones. Survivors include his daughter, Dawn A. Williamson; sons, Michael Hynes Jr. and Dean Hynes; daughter-in-law Christy Flannigan; grandchildren, Tiffany Brook Craig, Reilly and Cameron Niven, Brittney Cummings and Jessica Bartz.
A viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
