Celebration of life services for Michael Reece Krzywonski will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
A private family graveside service will be held at Polonia Cemetery in Lockhart.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Celebration of life services for Michael Reece Krzywonski will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
A private family graveside service will be held at Polonia Cemetery in Lockhart.
Mr. Krzywonski died Feb. 19, 2023. He was born on Jan. 26, 1991, in Temple to Kara Desiree Poe and Elliot Richard Krzywonski of Harker Heights.
He grew up alongside his loving big brother, Brandon Anthony Krzywonski. Growing up, Michael loved sports and played football and baseball. Michael had a beautiful imagination and enjoyed listening to music and drawing.
Michael’s smile could melt your heart and light up a room. He graduated from Harker Heights High School and was a very hard worker. He loved his job as a carpenter.
Michael is finally at peace and reunited with his father in heaven. Michael was blessed with two beautiful children, Payslee Rhea Shrick and Jackson Reece Krzywonski, whom he loved with all his heart. He is loved by so many, and his family will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Elliot Frank Krzywonski, his grandfather Charles Edgar Poe Jr., and his father, Elliot Richard Krzywonski.
He is survived by his beloved partner Amberlyn Rousar and their son Jackson Reece Krzywonski of Killeen; his daughter Payslee Rhea Schrick of Fort Sill, Okla.; his mother, Kara Desiree Poe and her fiancee Eric Hermanson of Harker Heights; his brother Brandon Anthony Krzywonski of Harker Heights; his sister Shelbi Cloud of Nolanville; his grandparents Carolyn and Paul Dukich of Harker Heights; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
“Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer” Romans 12:12
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that makes the most difference in your world.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.