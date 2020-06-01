Michael McDonnell

Funeral services with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Michael “Mike” Anselm McDonnell will be held at noon Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. McDonnel died May 26, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
He was born on January 27, 1938, to Fred Dwyer and Cecilia Bloch McDonnell, in Houston.
Michael grew up in Houston, was a Cub Scout and an altar boy at St. Anne’s and attended St. Thomas High School, through 10th grade. There he was known as Dwyer Gerrard McDonnell, which he legally changed in 1956.
He completed his GED in the U.S. Army, while serving 11 years in the infantry and 15 years in the military intelligence branch.
Awards included the Combat Infantry Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star. During his tours in Vietnam he served as a (LRRP) Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol.
He was also a Counterparts Advisor and he assisted the Vietnamese resettlement in Arkansas, after the war.
His last assignment before retiring in 1983 at Fort Hood, was the three-year tour with his family in Germany. From 1980-’81, Michael was one of 14 USA soldiers in Berlin, who were assigned to (USMLM) the US Military Liaison Mission to the Group Soviet Forces, in Potsdam, East Germany.
Mike was married to Alice Jane Grove, the mother of Ted, Becky and Rachael, from 1958 until her death in 1976. Michael married Marianna on Aug. 13, 1977, at Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
Mike finished earning his Bachelor of Science in 1987 from American Technological University in Killeen, which later became Texas A&M University-Central Texas. He also completed nine graduate hours in criminal justice.
After his U.S. Army retirement, Michael served as an officer in the Texas State Guard from 1990-’98. They provided security service for community events in the Central Texas area, including Krist Kindl Markt in downtown Cove.
His professional certifications included: Certified Protection Professional from American Society of Industrial Security, and Certified Fraud Examiner, by the ACFE. He applied these in his ownership of Asset Security Consultants in Killeen from 1983-’85. From 1986-2007 Mike did contract work and also carried federal credentials doing background investigations.
He’d been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen until the family built in Cove. When he joined Holy Family Catholic Church in 1986, he became active with the Knights of Columbus.
He was a member of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, served a term on the Cove Planning & Zoning Board, and was a life member of the Friends of the Cove Public Library.
Mike read voraciously! Religion, military history, and the novels of James Lee Burke filled his mind and shelves. His Rock & Roll came from the ’50s & ’60s. He worked on an HO train layout with trains and villages bought in East Berlin. And he took his family and friends to the 2001 Round Rock Express home games on Friday nights. He watched his daughters play sports, especially Lady Dawg Soccer in ’96-’98 and 2008.
Mr. McDonnell was dedicated to his family. They recognize that he lived with integrity.
His favorite vacations were family camping in Austria and Switzerland, train trips to Florence and Rome, a cruise to Alaska, returning to Stonehenge as a civilian, and tours through England, Scotland and to Ireland, especially where his Dwyer and McDonnell ancestors had lived in County Antrim.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Marianna Murphy McDonnell; children, Ted McDonnell of Youngwood, Pennsylvania, Rebecca Clark of Harker Heights, Rachael Carruthers of Kerrville, Elizabeth “Liz” Parker and husband John Parker of Killeen, Laura Price and husband Chris Price of Denison; and grandchildren, Avery Parker, Jake Parker and Hoss Price. He also called Gean Qin of Shanghai, China, and Lisa Tscharnke of Hannover, Germany, “daughters of his heart”. They have continued to visit his family, after becoming their exchange students in 2008.
He is also survived by special relatives and numerous friends. His sisters-in-law: Marsha Murphy, Denver, Colorado and Marilyn and Michael Schooling, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mike’s cousins: Richard Johnson, Chicago, Illinois, Maureen and Richard Jouett, Killeen, and Barbara Hughes, Irwin, Pennsylvania. Also Brother In Arms Arlie Johnson, Palm Coast, Florida, and fellow soldiers Margaret King, Sacramento, California, Otto Ortiz, Vonore, Tennessee, Marc Payne and Robert Golding, Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Family members extend their appreciation to Marliese Patterson, Raul Medina, Joe Vogt, Ronda Ware, LMT, Kim Avenue neighbors, Stephanie Masters, CNA, and the Knights of Columbus.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove.
Recitation of the rosary will occur at 7 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.CrawfordBowers.org.
