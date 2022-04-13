No services are planned for Michael Mutter, 56, of Belton.
Mr. Mutter died April 9, 2022, at his residence in Belton. He was born May 28, 1965, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Cecil and Marietta (Fasshacht) Mutter.
Michael owned and worked as a Master Plumber for his company, Mutter’s Plumbing, for many years.
Crotty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
