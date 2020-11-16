Services for Michael O’Neil, 74, are not planned at this time.
Mr. O’Neil died Nov. 12, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York. He was adopted by Joseph and Sadie O’Neil.
Michael graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in Massapequa, New York.
Michael joined the Army in 1966 and did a tour in Vietnam. He was a ceramic tile layer and worked for Accent Floors for over 20 years before going out on his own. He was a life member of DAV #29 of Harker Heights and VFW #3892 of Harker Heights He loved playing pool and shuffleboard. He looked forward to his steak dinner on his birthday that Linda’s daughter, Lori Hall, brought him each year.
Mr. O’Neil was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Joseph and Sadie O’Neil.
Survivors include his longtime friend and caregiver, Linda Burnett.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
