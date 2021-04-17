Funeral services for Michael Partlow Sr., 66, will be at 8:30 a.m. April 21 at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery officiated by Army Chaplain Tim McMeans.
Mr. Partlow died on April 13, 2021.
He was born on June 28, 1954 to Willie Partlow and Christine Jennings Partlow in Tupelo, Miss. He grew up in Tupelo and went to Tupelo High School and graduated in 1972. He attended Mississippi State University and Second Baptist in Vernon, Miss., was his home church. Michael married Corrine Edwards March 16, 2012, in Killeen, and have a son, Michael Partlow Jr.; son Torrance Clarke of Killeen, Texas and a daughter, Kesha Stevens. Michael proudly joined the Army and faithfully served for 20 years. In his 20 years of active-duty military service, he attained the rank of master sergeant. He served in the Gulf War and had duty assignments in Germany, Korea, and numerous stateside assignments before retirement from Fort Lewis, Wash., in 1995. Michael worked as a sales associate at Killeen Auto Sales until his health failed. He loved watching old western shows and movies and attending high school sporting events. Michael served in many capacities at the VFW Post in Killeen until his health failed.
Mr. Partlow was preceded in death by his biological mother, Doris J. Owens of Racine, WI; and sister, Susie A. Owens of Tupelo.
Survivors include his wife Corinne Partlow of Killeen; son, Michael Partlow Jr. of Killeen; son, Torrance Clarke of Killeen; daughter, Kesha Stevens of Killeen; parents, Willie and Christine Partlow of Tupelo, Miss.; sisters, Regina P. Ducksworth of Clinton, Miss.; Verner P. Wilson of Huntsville, Ala.; Olivia Rose Partlow of Detroit, Mich.; Dorothy Leake of Chicago, Ill.; and Annie Helens of Racine, Wis.; brother, Henry Clifton of Tupelo, Miss., and Henry Owens of Carpentersville, Ill.; aunts, Verner Williams Hadley of Tupelo, Miss.; Mae E. Ellis and Georgia A. Owens of Racine, Wis.; grandchildren, Frederick Jackson Jr., Jayla Jackson, Deija Partlow and Mikela Partlow.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 20 at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
