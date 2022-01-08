Funeral services for Col. Michael Wayne Cobb, 52, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel on 328 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood.
Mr. Cobb died Jan. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
He was born April 3, 1969, at Fort Lewis, Washington, to retired Maj. Michael Sherwood Cobb and Patricia Fleckenstein Cobb.
As an Army brat, Michael attended school in Frankfurt, Germany; Bryan; and Killeen. He graduated from Killeen’s Ellison High School in 1987 and Texas A&M University in College Station in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in both history and classical studies. While taking a summer English class at Temple College in 1988 he met his future wife.
They became good friends after he came to her aid when her car wouldn’t start after class. Michael recognized his future early, but it took him a few years to convince Carrie to go out on a date. They married in April of 1995 not long before he enlisted in the Army in February of 1996.
Michael attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned in 1997. He later earned a Master of Arts degree from the Naval Command and General Staff College and a Master of Science degree from the National Defense University War College.
Michael served 25 years in the United States Army and his service culminated in the completion of brigade command at the U.S. Army Chemical Depot in Pueblo, Colorado. His service included two deployments to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom (in 2007 and 2011). His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (2 awards), Bronze Star (2 awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (1 award), Meritorious Service Medal (5 awards), Army Commendation Medal (1 award), Army Achievement Medal (5 awards), and four Iraqi campaign medals. He also is the recipient of the Order of the Dragon from the Chemical Corps Regimental Association.
While these awards recognize his dedication and service to the Army, Michael’s passion was training and mentoring soldiers. His enlisted time gave him an understanding of the needs and concerns of his soldiers and he was always available to provide guidance and advice in aid of their needs and career goals. He always knew the next step or the right person to contact to make things happen.
As much as Michael loved the Army, the center of Michael’s life was his family. His free time was spent with Carrie and Olivia. The cut-throat game nights, outings in the family boat, movie nights, and ski adventures were legendary (but he never did manage to successfully slalom ... much to his aggravation). There was nothing more important to him than his family and he was especially proud that Olivia chose to attend his Alma Mater, Texas A&M University.
Loving husband and father and son, loyal and giving commander and friend, Michael Cobb will be sorely missed.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael S. Cobb.
Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 26 years, Carrie Carroll Cobb, daughter Olivia Cobb, and mother, Patricia Cobb of Georgetown. Also surviving Michael are his mother-in-law, Becky Carroll of Belton, niece Elizabeth Zimmerman, nephews Dr. Garrett Vick (Bethany) and Thomas Zimmerman (Romy) all of Paris, Texas. He leaves behind many family members and friends along with his beloved dog, Mia.
When using navigation, do not look up the chapel by name because it will take you to the wrong place. Simply use the address stated above.
Any attendee without a military identification card must obtain a visitor’s pass at the Main Gate on Fort Hood prior to the service. Please allow sufficient time to obtain a pass. Masks are mandatory for attendance.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the QR Code linked below. The family is starting a memorial scholarship in Michael’s memory. While the scholarship is being set up, temporary denotations can be made to this Venmo account:
Username: @ccobb2323
