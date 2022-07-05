Funeral services with full military honors for Michel Kent Gordon will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Gordon died July 3, 2022.
While we wish he could have stayed with us so much longer, being the man who answered the call is just who he was.
When someone needed an ear to listen or shoulder to lean on, he pulled up a barstool and bought them a beer. When he was called to arms in defense of the country he loved, next to the men he called brother, he went.
When he was needed to help a friend shovel an icy driveway, or repair a stable roof, or clear a pasture, he went. When his heart’s true love Jo called him home to dinner at night, he went.
And so, when the Lord himself reached down from the heavens to usher him into paradise, he went.
Michel is preceded in death by his father, Mason “Pete” Gordon; stepfather, Stan McGinn, and stepmother, Diana Gordon.
He is survived by his children: daughter Abigail Rush-Gordon of Temple, daughters Hailey and Lacey Gordon of Killeen; sons Gavin and Emmett Gordon of Kailua, Hawaii; and stepdaughters Zoe and Ava Welden of Kempner. Finally, the woman who became the love of his lifetime who will carry and share his legacy for all of her days, his brand-new wife JoAnne Welden of Kempner.
His distinguished 23 years of service in the United States Army as a Nodal Network Systems Operator earned him a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Accommodation Medal 4th award, Army Achievement Medal 5th award, Army Good Conduct Medal 7th award, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon 6th award.
He held an Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars and had a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon 3rd award.
With unfailing sincerity, Michel used his heart and voice to touch the lives of people spanning the continents of the globe. Spanning generations and races and all walks of life. The authenticity of his spirit had this disarming way of cutting through troubles or sorrow or grief and shining light.
The intensity of the grief that echoes in the wake of his departure is a greater testament than words could ever be.
Michel was exactly who so many of us like to think we’d be in this life. With a smile and quite often literally a song, he heard where he was needed. And he went.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Gordon family.
