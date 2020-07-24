A graveside funeral service for Michele M. Lee, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Father Patrick Ebner officiating.
Mrs. Lee died July 17, 2020. She was born April 14, 1947.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
