Michelle Magnusson

A private family service for Michelle Annette Magnusson, 59, will be held to remember her legacy.
Mrs. Magnusson died Feb. 21, 2022, at Seton Hospital. She was born June 14, 1962, and led a life of constant inspiration to others.
Despite her continuing physical disabilities, she persevered with a glowing optimism. She is survived by her mother, husband, two daughters, and seven grandchildren.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
