Private funeral services for Mickey Holder, 78, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Holder died April 9, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 23, 1941, in Wichita Falls.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
