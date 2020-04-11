Private funeral services (due to COVID-19 restrictions) for Mickey Holder, 78, of Killeen, will at be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with Pastor Danny Brey and the Rev. Weldon Hicks officiating. Friends may view the service on Facebook Live. Burial will follow at the Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Holder died April 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born May 23, 1941, in Wichita Falls.
Shortly after graduating Grand Prairie High School, she met the love of her life at a bowling alley, and four short months later they were married. June 30 of this year they would have celebrated 59 blessed years together.
For the first 20 years of their marriage, she was a homemaker enjoying arts, crafts and sewing.
As her youngest entered high school, she then worked as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker until 1995.
After retiring, Mickey and Woody moved to Kingsland to live on the lake where they made lifetime memories with family and friends.
Before settling down in Killeen, they traveled the United States in their motorhome for three years. Mickey and Woody were members of the Good Sam Club for 10 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Woody Holder, and their children, Jamie Harding, Karrie Curb and Danny Hodde; Mark Holder and wife, Stephanie; Tammie Lile and husband, Dewayne. She leaves behind five grandchildren and their families, Krystle Lange and husband, Jacob, with their two children Brody and Blakely; Lindley Mendoza and husband, T.J.; Justin Harding, Hannah Holder and Garrett Lile; her brother Kenny Speaks and wife, D Kay; sisters Durleen VanWinkle and LaPriel Parton; brother-in-law Beauford Holder and wife, Betty; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Durwood Parton, and her mother, Florine Speaks.
Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial cards and gifts can be sent to Karrie Curb at 9721 E. Trimmier Killeen, TX, 76542.
I met Mickey through the Trimmier Friendship Club. She was such a fantastic hostess when it was her turn to open her house for our meetings. But what I will always remember is that she and Woody and my husband Ron and I had been married almost exactly the same number of years. We learned that one July 1 at a restaurant on Rte 436 near Nolanville. We were eating and she and Woody walked in a bit later. We got to talking and found out that they were married June 30, 1961 and we had gotten married on July 1, 1961. We celebrate our 55th anniversaries there in that tiny restaurant with great food. It is not too often that you meet people and have an exchange like that.
Woody I will always remember that day that is so special in my memory. May you always know that Mickey will be here always in her good spirit.
