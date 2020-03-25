A graveside service for Mildred A. Griffin, 77, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. April 2 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Griffin died March 10, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 24, 1942, to Melvin Ward and Ora Manning in Fort Worth.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 2 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
