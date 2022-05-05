Memorial services for Mildred B. Lamb, 88, of Belton, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Belton.
Mrs. Lamb died April 28, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 24, 1934, to Marvin Truman Butts and Opal Dorene Brand in Quanah.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.