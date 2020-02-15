Funeral services for Mildred Butler, 77, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Butler died Feb. 6, 2020, in Kempner. She was born March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.