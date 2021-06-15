Services for Mildred E. Hoban, 90, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the First Baptist Church of Trimmier in Killeen with Rev. Weldon Hicks officiating.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m., June 21, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hoban died June 13, 2021.
She was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Oak Hill, Alabama.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
