No services are planned for Mildred Louise Pettey, 91.
Ms. Pettey died Dec. 31, 2020.
Mrs. Pettey was born on March 10, 1929, to Peter DeWeerd and Alma Buikema DeWeerd in Sterling, Ill. She graduated from Sterling High School.
Mildred pursued a career in retail working at all the big department stores. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting, sewing, and fishing with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter, and Alma DeWeerd; her husband, Victor Pettey; two children, Cathy Nolf and Steven Sage and her brother, and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Michael Sage, Valarie Hokrein, Bruce Sage; her grandchildren and great–grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
