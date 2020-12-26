Funeral services for Mildred Morgan Jernigan, 80, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Trimmer, 6405 Chaparral Road in Killeen.
Mrs. Jernigan died Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Survivors include her husband John R. Jernigan; five daughters; one brother; one sister; 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in memory of Mildred Morgan Jernigan to be made to either First Baptist Church of Trimmer or Baylor Scott and White Hospice Care.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.