Graveside services for Millard Nelson Watrous, 92, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Mr. Watrous died April 9, 2022, in Killeen, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 31, 1929, in New York City, N.Y.
Millard was a proud Army veteran, who joined the Army shortly after World War II combat ended. His first assignment after his basic training was in then-occupied northern Japan, where he served for four years. Subsequent overseas assignments included multiple tours in Germany, and two tours in the Republic of Vietnam, where he earned two Bronze Stars. He retired from the Army in February 1973, completing over 26 years of distinguished and faithful service.
After retiring from the Army, Millard completed a second career, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. In his remaining years, he enjoyed his family, travel and numerous hobbies, most notably wood-carving and gardening.
Millard was preceded in death by his loving wife Ingeborg; his parents Millard Fillmore Watrous and Marie (Ortiz) Watrous; his sisters Mary Ruth Alverez and Gertrude Elizabeth Watrous; and his son-in-law, Roger Brown.
Millard is survived by his daughter Ruth Yount and her husband Dan; his daughter Gabriele Watrous-Stickley and her husband Doug; his daughter Deborah Brown; four granddaughters, Kristina Randall and her husband Andy, Catherine Yount, Gabriele Yount, and Anja Stevens and her husband Alex; and three great-grandchildren, Troy, Lance and Rosslyn.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Watrous family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.