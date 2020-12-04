A memorial service for Millie Darlene Redding (Huseman), 62, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville.
Mrs. Redding died Nov. 25, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1958, in Portland, Ore., to Bob and Betty Huseman.
She was a beloved wife of 41 years to Marvin Redding, a loving mother to her three children (Nicholas, Andrew, and Stephanie). She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Bob and Betty Huseman, and granddaughter Nadalee McCarter.
Millie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nana, as well as an amazing friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
A reception is scheduled for noon Monday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.