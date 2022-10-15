A Celebration of Life service for Milton Henry Weiser, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Weiser died Oct. 10, 2022, the 96th anniversary of his baptism, at his home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1926, on the family farm just five miles away to Henry and Anna Weiser, the middle child with two sisters Elvera and Velma.
Milton was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he remained an active member all his life. He had a wonderful and happy childhood, growing up on the farm where he learned the value of working hard.
Shortly after his eighteenth birthday, Milton was called to active duty in the Army, where he served two years including time in Japan at the end of World War II.
In 1953, Milton met the love of his life, Eudoris Michalk, from Temple. They married one year later and began life together in Copperas Cove, where they had three children: Janet, Keith and Delton. He initially worked in civil service at Fort Hood while at the same time beginning to improve the farm they had recently purchased. In 1969 they moved to their farm west of town, returning to the way of life he dearly loved, where he remained for the rest of his life. He took his calling as a farmer very seriously and considered it a privilege and blessing to steward God’s creation. He exercised a God-given wisdom in conserving the land and caring for all of the animals entrusted to him.
Milton’s faith in Jesus formed the foundation of his life and living. He knew that God would always be faithful to him and that he could trust Jesus for the forgiveness of his sins, strength every day, and life everlasting which he now so wondrously enjoys. His faithfulness to Jesus and others was in many ways a living out of his confirmation verse spoken over him as a young teenager: “Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life” (Revelation 2:10). Milton spent nearly a century receiving the good news of God’s grace in Jesus, which he knew he needed, and extending that same grace to others.
His quiet, humble and gracious nature often drew people toward him, realizing that their hearts were safe with him. Simple faithful practices of worship on Sundays (even on vacation), praying at mealtime and at the close of the day, serving at church in a myriad of ways, helping whoever needed it, taking time for genuine conversation, and loyalty to his family all marked his life as a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
It is the members of his family who are most profoundly impacted by Milton’s loving faithfulness. He deeply loved his wife of 68 years, and together they built a marriage that has become an example succeeding generations seek to follow. He was so thankful for the family God graciously gave him and considered leading, providing and caring for them as a daily priority, privilege and personal responsibility. He loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. “Grandpa Weiser” could always be counted on for a gentle smile, loving embrace, humorous one-liners, listening ear, great stories, personal integrity and an amazingly gracious way of looking at things in the best possible light. If a grandchild accidentally flattened a gatepost, Grandpa would claim he always intended to make that gate wider. Above all, his fervent prayer was that all his family who followed after him would know and love Jesus.
Mr. Weiser is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eudoris; daughter Janet Ruth Anderson (husband Mark Anderson) and their children, Nathan and Brian (wife Vanessa); son Keith Irwin Weiser (wife Darci) and their children, Emily Morgan (husband Chad Morgan) and Michael (wife Kristin); son Delton Ray Weiser (wife Dawn) and their children, Rachel Riemer (husband Caleb Reimer); son Jonathan Weiser (wife Emily); son Joshua Weiser (wife Jessica); daughter Sarah; and 13 great-grandchildren with the 14th almost here: Halen, Avery, Beckham, Barrett, Everett, Remington, Emmitt, Truett, Anna, Lakelynn, Bennett, Latham and Millie.
Serving as pallbearers are Nathan Anderson, Brian Anderson, Rachel Riemer, Jonathan Weiser, Joshua Weiser, Sarah Weiser, Emily Morgan, Michael Weiser, Henry Jost, Ronnie Snively, Taylor Kelly and Ronnie Krause.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Weiser family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.