Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Milton R. Carroll, 91, of Caldwell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen.
Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Carroll died May 29, 2022, in Waco. He was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Caldwell.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
