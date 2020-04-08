A graveside service for retired Lt. Mollye Boyer, 85, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Boyer died April 3, 2020.
She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Pollock, La.
Mrs. Boyer was married to her loving husband, United States Air Force Col. Joe C. Boyer, for more than 55 years. They had two sons, Paul A. Boyer and his wife, Lorraine, of Killeen and Charles R. Boyer and his wife, Bonnie, of Jackson, La.
She graduated from Northwestern Louisiana State University and then served in the Women’s Army Corps. She belonged to the Trinity Baptist Church of Harker Heights.
Mrs. Boyer was a wonderful wife, mother and cook. She loved to cook and loved to share anything she had with anyone who was needy or just wanted some of her great cooking, etc.
She will be sorely missed by all her family and the multitudes of people who knew her and that she was a great Christian. Instead of flowers, please donate money in her memory to the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.
Survivors include her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ashley Boyer, Cheyenne and Maggie Ashford, Lisa Taylor and her husband, Richie , and their children, Brianne, Bryan and Brenham, Shawn Paul Boyer and his wife, Amber, and their son, Brantley, Billy, and Casey Deal and their children, Riley and Presley.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
