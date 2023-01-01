Graveside services for Monika Ranum (OMA) will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Ranum died on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1952 in Aschaffenburg, Germany to the late Walter Rosemeier and Lisbeth Staab.
