Funeral services for Monique “Nikki” Antoinette Williams-Captain, 38, of Killeen will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Branford-Dawson Funeral Home.
Ms. Williams-Captain died July 19, 2022, in Killeen. She was born Nov. 3, 1983, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to James Williams and Monica Faye Davis.
