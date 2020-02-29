Services for Monserrate S. Cumba, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Chris Downey officiating. Burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Cumba died Feb. 24, 2020, in Killeen. She was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, to Victor and Josefa Sanchez DeJesus.
She married her late husband, Armando Cumba, on Dec. 17, 1955, and devoted her life to rasing her four children while traveling due to her husband serving in the military.
She was also very involved in the church by participating in various events by providing food that she helped to cook.
Survivors include her four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m.
