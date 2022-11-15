Funeral services for Montine (Gower) Benoist, 86, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
She was born to Emmett and Mary Mildred (Holmes) Gower on March 21, 1936, in Killeen.
She lived a long, fruitful life as the loving bride of David Benoist. He preceded her in death in 2014. They enjoyed a 57-year marriage full of humor and dedication. During Montine’s lifetime she was a homemaker and nurturing matriarch who deeply loved her family.
She is survived by her brother Lynwood “Bud” Gower and sister-in-law, Wanda Gower; her sister-in-law Carol Benoist from New York; her three children: Doniece Gray, Donald Benoist (Missy), and Mitz Benoist (Joyce), all three of Killeen. As well as six grandchildren, Cresta Smith, Tara Clifton, Amanda Ragsdale, Andrew Benoist, Morgan Benoist and Connor Benoist; five great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Live Oak Cemetery in care of Danny Hefner 1306 Live Oak Cemetery Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
