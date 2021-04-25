A funeral service for Morris Nelson Hensley, 81, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hensley died April 23, 2021.
He was born June 18, 1939, to Lessley “Landon” Hensley and Kate Ella Jones Hensley in Roger Mills County in Oklahoma.
He graduated from high school in Roger Mills County in 1958 and then he traveled performing custom harvesting.
Morris then enlisted in the United States Army in 1960, eventually retiring as a first sergeant after 22 years of service. After the Army, Morris worked in work in Civil Service while going to college at Central Texas College earning his associates degree.
He liked gardening and woodworking in his spare time. He loved being with his family and friends and Morris was known for always putting others before himself and his great sense of humor.
Morris Nelson Hensley was preceded in death by his parents, Landon and Kate Hensley; his sister Lanella Hensley.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Frances Hensley; his son, Stanley “Ray” Hensley (Tanya Hensley); his stepson, Lewis Woodell (Jimmy Noble); his stepdaughter, Dena Fogle (Brandon Fogle); his grandchildren, Brenna Hensley, Hayden Fogle, Addie Fogle; his brothers, Wilbur Hensley and Marvin Hensley; his dog, Missy.
A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday before the service at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.