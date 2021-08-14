MW4 (Retired) Donald “Don” R. Walker
Donald “Don” R. Walker died peacefully at home on August 8, 2021. Born in Hugo, Oklahoma on May 22, 1939, Don honorably served his country for 37 years, including serving in the Vietnam War as a gunship pilot flying the UH-1 Huey helicopter before retiring from the Army as a Master Warrant Officer 4 in 1994. As a career serviceman, Don received many meritorious medals and awards, to include the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. After his retirement from the military, Don continued to serve his country as a civilian contractor for another fifteen years until 2009.
After retirement, Don spent his time traveling and enjoying life with his wife of fifty years, Myong “Chin” Walker, who survives him in his death. He is also remembered and celebrated by his children, Naomi Walker Byrne and her husband John, and Commander Nathan A. Walker, USN, his wife Miriam and their two daughters, Lillian and Hannah Walker, and other extended family members.
An avid bowler and golfer, Don will be remembered as always ready with a smile on his face and laughter in his heart. A wonderful father and husband, he instilled in his family strength in the face of adversity, pride in self, and an unwavering ability to see the sense of humor in everything. He was one of a kind and will be desperately missed by his family and friends.
He will be interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with full military honors on Friday August 20, 2021 at 11:00am. A small, private graveside service will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Gate United Methodist Church located at 102 E. Church Ave., Killeen TX 76541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.