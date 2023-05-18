Myron Elton Williams

Private Myron Elton Williams was reported MIA during WWII

Funeral services with full military honors for WWII veteran Private Myron Elton Williams will be held at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

The community is invited to come show their support in laying him to rest after missing in action for over seventy-nine years.

