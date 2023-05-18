Funeral services with full military honors for WWII veteran Private Myron Elton Williams will be held at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The community is invited to come show their support in laying him to rest after missing in action for over seventy-nine years.
Williams was reported missing in action as of Nov. 16, 1944, near the town of Hürtgen, Germany. His official date of death is listed as Nov. 17, 1945.
He was born on May 4, 1915, in Ottawa, Illinois.
Private Williams was posthumously awarded many medals, including the Purple Heart.
At the time of his death, Private Williams was survived by his wife, Dorothy Havener Williams, Urbana, Ill.; five sisters: Geraldine Williams Reid; Mary Williams Zuend, Alice Williams Chase, Juanita Williams Scheppach, and Lura Williams Crossley: nephews Douglas Reid of Tampa, Fla., James Reid of Dallas, Dr. J. William Scheppach of Bend, Oregon, William Crossley of Brazil, Dr. David Crossley of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Robert Elton Crossley of Sequiem, Washington; nieces Dianne Chase Mangum of Austin, Catherine Chase Hernandez of Austin, Mary Scheppach Carlson of Roseland, Va. and Janet Crossley of Nipomo, Ca.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crotty funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.