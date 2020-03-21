No services are planned for Myrtle Haley McGee Whitby, 95, of San Antonio. She will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio,
Mrs. Whitby died March 16, 2020.
She was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Camden, New Jersey.
She grew up in San Marcos and graduated from Texas State Teacher’s College in 1945.
In 1950, she married G.L. Whitby and became an Army wife. They were married for 55 years and moved 28 times before making Killeen their permanent home in 1963.
Mrs. Whitby was the pianist for the First Baptist Church of Killeen for over 15 years. She also taught music and fourth grade at Bellaire Elementary from the year it opened until she retired in 1986.
After retiring from Killeen Independent School District, Mrs. Whitby made her last move with her husband to the Army Residence Community in San Antonio, where she has lived for the past 33 years.
She was a teacher, an artist, a seamstress and a musician always finding ways to share her talents and make friends.
Survivors include two daughters and their families — Kathleen McDonnold and husband, David, of Austin and their two daughters and Mary Jane Dubbs and husband, Mike, of Tacoma, Washington, and their four children. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren.
Colonial Funeral Home of Universal City, Texas, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at Colonial Funeral Home’s website www.colonialuniversal.com.
