Funeral services for Nadine Evelyn Powell, 92, of Lampasas will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kempner United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Kempner Cemetery in Kempner.
Ms. Powell died Aug. 20, 2020 in Lampasas.
She was born Dec. 21, 1928 in the Willow Springs Community of Bell County.
She graduated from Lampasas High School in 1945 and attended Jackson Business College, where she met her future husband. Nadine married O.G. Powell on Dec. 21, 1949. She was a civil service employee at Fort Hood for over 30 years. After retiring, Nadine worked as an election judge in Kempner. She shared her talent for cooking her homemade rolls, pies, and roast. Nadine was quite talented in crocheting, sewing, and hand work. She spent many hours caring for her plants in the outdoors.
She was fortunate to spend many happy times with her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Declan.
Ms. Powell is preceded in death by her husband, O.G. Powell.
Survivors include daughters, Jan Willey and husband, Jan David, Kay Richardson and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Breanne Henderson, Zane Richardson and wife, Tara, and Kenny Richardson and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Declan.
Donations may be made to the Kempner United Methodist Church in Nadine’s memory.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
