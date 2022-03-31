Funeral services for Nam “Anna” Geisler will be held at 11 a.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Geisler died March 28, 2022.
She was born July 18, 1956, to mother Yu Sam Tok and father Li Pan Soe, in Incheon, South Korea.
Anna was married to her loving husband, Ronald Geisler, on Sept. 11, 1978. Their marriage was spent traveling the world before settling down as a family in Killeen. She had a multitude of career experiences. However, she was most proud of her Theology degree and commitment to the Lord. She spent much of her life serving alongside her church community at Full Gospel Korean Church.
Anna was a devoted wife and selfless mother. She was a force of nature who was driven, passionate about education and unstoppable when she had her sights set. She will be deeply missed and remembered as vibrant, always light on her feet and as one who made the most with her time in life.
Among Anna’s many qualities, she was always charitable in heart. This was exemplified through her many years working for a Patriot missile site in Germany in an effort to support her adopted country, the United States. She spent countless hours being a supportive military spouse and always found ways to support mission work through her church. She treasured her time with FGC and the mission work they poured into Acuna, Mexico.
Anna was fearless. Whether she was skiing in Germany, swimming alone out in the ocean further than the eye could see or being brave and starting her own business, she never approached life without boundaries. Her fearless nature was a reflection of her unwavering faith in the Lord.
Anna will be remembered as someone who embodied independence, but always thought to connect, encourage and strengthen those around her.
She loved and appreciated her friends very much.
It meant the world to Anna that her kids graduated from university. She often reminded them to use their education to pursue joy and the successes that life has to offer.
Fiercely loving, beautiful, resilient, intelligent, driven, fashionable, and always with a charitable, God-fearing heart and an insatiable appetite for life is how Anna will be remembered by those that knew her best and loved her most.
Her family would like to honor her memory by starting the “Anna Geisler Aspiring Theologist Memorial Award.” This scholarship will help support Theology students as they pursue their life’s work spreading the word of God.
Anna is survived by her family: Ron, Lydia & Marcus.
