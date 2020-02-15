A celebration of life for Nancy Ann Oates, 60, of Blossom and formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Blossom with the Rev. Mike Shupp officiating. Burial will be made in Highland Cemetery at Deport.
Casket bearers will be Jackson Abney, Kyle Arnold, Tracey Jones, Tyler Kelly, Austin Kelly and David Singleton. Honorary bearers will be Jerry Scarbrough, Randy Story, J.R. Taylor and Mickey Tinney.
Mrs. Oates died Feb. 13, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
She was born Jan. 30, 1960, in Killeen to Charles and Martha Hopkins.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
In the winter of 1977, she married Gerald Oates, and in the spring of 1978, she graduated from Killeen High School and made their home in Blossom for 32 years.
She was baptized in the Presbyterian Church in Deport, keeping in strong faith throughout her life.
She graduated from the Paris Cosmetology School, working as a beautician for a number of years.
Mrs. Oates also went to Paris Junior College to receive her license of vocational nursing and worked in the Paris Regional Hospital, spending the majority of her time working inside the psych ward.
She ended her career in pediatrics home health as she grew to love her many patients as her own grandchildren, whom she cared deeply for.
Her hobbies included competing in several horse showmanship competitions with award-winning quarter horses, winning multiple all-around and high point awards at the Red River County Show, in Clovis, Shawnee, and many other locations.
She also enjoyed arts and crafts, being active and traveling while meeting new people and spending quality time with her family and friends.
She always had many pets and enjoyed their company, while also nursing many back to health.
She was a friend to all; Nancy was always a high-spirited and bright-hearted woman who lit up the room wherever she went and was known of having the special ability of being able to bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Survivors include her parents, Charles and Martha Hopkins of Clarksville; her children, Kristye Oates Armstrong of Blossom, and Charlie L. Oates of Lampasas; grandchildren, Alysia McCormick of Tyler, Saylor Semple, and Bronx Oates of Paris; two sisters, Peggy and husband, Jerry Scarbrough, of Killeen and Bonnie Singleton of Clarksville; a large number of nieces and nephews; special friends, Randy and Brenda Story and family; J.R. and Ann Taylor, and many, many more.
A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.