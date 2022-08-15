Funeral services for Nancy C. Baxter, 83, of Gatesville will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Hemmeline cemetery.
Ms. Baxter died Aug. 13, 2022. She was born July 15, 1939, in the Plainview community near Gatesville to the late Arthur Mueller and Elisabeth Wiegand Mueller.
She grew up in the Plainview community where she attended elementary school in a one-room classroom. She and her family attended church at Bethel Heights Baptist Church. Years later they moved to Gatesville, where she attended high school and played basketball for the Lady Hornets. She was a forward and was instrumental in their winning district and competing for state in her senior year. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1957. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in 1962.
She taught physical education and coached Lady Bulldog basketball in Copperas Cove from 1962 to 1965. In 1966 she moved to Santa Fe, N.M., to work at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She was a guidance teacher for a dormitory of young women. Many of her students fondly considered her their “away from home mom.”
In 1972 she moved to Copperas Cove to work with her sister, Joyce, and brother-in-law, Curtis, in their home building and apartment rental business. She was a member of First Baptist Church. In 1978, Eastside Baptist Church was formed in her neighborhood. Nancy moved her membership and began teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed teaching 6th graders and working with preschool children’s church.
She was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad; sisters, AnnaMae, Dorothy, Josephine, Emma, Betty, and Judy; and her brother, Arthur Earl.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Joyce Manning, and brother-in-law, Curtis Manning, of Copperas Cove; sister, Sophie Lacy of Dallas; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and their prodigy, who loved her dearly.
